Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,407 Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 808,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,632 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 739,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,473,000 after buying an additional 38,819 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $424,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 965,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,413,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,320,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,732,000 after buying an additional 99,466 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Performance

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF stock opened at $26.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.58 and its 200-day moving average is $26.32. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 1 year low of $21.20 and a 1 year high of $27.39. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Profile

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

