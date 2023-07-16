Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 1,150 Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report) by 191.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SOXL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares by 372.8% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares by 1,656.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SOXL opened at $26.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.56 and a 200 day moving average of $17.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08. Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $28.03.

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.