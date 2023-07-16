Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 15,408 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 82.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,408 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.1% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $454.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $382.95 and its 200 day moving average is $282.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 236.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $480.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

