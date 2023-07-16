Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 1,891 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 101.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 764,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 93,810 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in B&G Foods by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 92,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management raised its position in B&G Foods by 229.0% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 99,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 69,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:BGS opened at $13.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.03. The company has a market cap of $958.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 4.06. B&G Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $511.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.18 million. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is -172.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jordan E. Greenberg sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $174,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,636.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on BGS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on B&G Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded B&G Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, B&G Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

B&G Foods Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, cookies and crackers, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

