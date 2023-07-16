Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 204 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 59.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,011,208,000. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,393,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,927,000 after buying an additional 890,452 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,662,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,916,000 after buying an additional 885,592 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 119.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,233,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,139,000 after buying an additional 671,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REG. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

NASDAQ REG opened at $63.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $68.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.56%.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

