Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 2,106 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) by 78.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the first quarter valued at $41,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Prospect Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Prospect Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Prospect Capital during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in Prospect Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prospect Capital

In other Prospect Capital news, CEO John F. Barry purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,599,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,925,123.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prospect Capital Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ PSEC opened at $6.42 on Friday. Prospect Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $8.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average of $6.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.00.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $215.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.04 million. Prospect Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 21.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is -144.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on PSEC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prospect Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Prospect Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Further Reading

