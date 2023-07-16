Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 372 Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) by 58.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Prudential were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PUK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Prudential by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 807,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,881,000 after acquiring an additional 102,809 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Prudential by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 14,067 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Prudential by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Prudential by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,417,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,520,000 after acquiring an additional 751,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Prudential by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 206,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,132,000 after acquiring an additional 61,500 shares in the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:PUK opened at $28.04 on Friday. Prudential plc has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $34.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.28 and a 200 day moving average of $29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.
