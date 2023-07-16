Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 87 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 79.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SGEN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at $281,065,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 2,325.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 571,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,772,000 after buying an additional 548,223 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,272,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $420,584,000 after buying an additional 363,133 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 440,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,623,000 after buying an additional 207,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 3,030.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 167,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,566,000 after buying an additional 162,479 shares in the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Seagen from $152.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Seagen from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.47.

In related news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.95, for a total transaction of $2,059,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 99,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,469,164.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total transaction of $66,261.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,349,261.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.95, for a total transaction of $2,059,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 99,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,469,164.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,008 shares of company stock worth $8,605,808 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

SGEN opened at $198.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.70. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.08 and a twelve month high of $207.16.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $519.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.28 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 31.55%. Seagen’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

