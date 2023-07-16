Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys New Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COLB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at $484,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 56.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 15,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 3.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 232,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $21.59 on Friday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $35.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.42. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.66.

Columbia Banking System Increases Dividend

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $429.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is presently 60.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COLB shares. Stephens reduced their target price on Columbia Banking System from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James raised Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Insider Transactions at Columbia Banking System

In related news, Director Craig D. Eerkes acquired 2,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.01 per share, with a total value of $50,024.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,022 shares in the company, valued at $609,752.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

