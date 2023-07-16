Lindbrook Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Everi were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Everi by 60.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,791 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everi by 34.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Everi by 52.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 16,245 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Everi by 6.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everi by 11.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 508,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,682,000 after acquiring an additional 51,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Everi alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVRI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on Everi from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Everi from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

Everi Price Performance

Shares of EVRI opened at $14.74 on Friday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.06.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $200.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.43 million. Everi had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 55.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $157,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,143.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Everi

(Free Report)

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.