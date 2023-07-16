Lindbrook Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 150 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.0% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 34,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,556,000 after buying an additional 8,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $183.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.04. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.28 and a 52 week high of $200.64. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $438,359.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,194,330.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,113. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $438,359.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,126 shares in the company, valued at $5,194,330.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,158 shares of company stock worth $1,264,895 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on JBHT. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $172.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $214.00 to $207.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Argus lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.19.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Stories

