Lindbrook Capital LLC Cuts Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 239,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,138,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 434,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,120,000 after acquiring an additional 205,258 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,286.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,286.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $452,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DTE Energy Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $127.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.01.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $112.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.83. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $100.64 and a 52 week high of $136.77. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.60.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 10.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.952 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.43%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Articles

