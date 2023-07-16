Lindbrook Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 30.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 14,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $542,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 27,942 shares in the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EPR shares. JMP Securities upgraded EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Raymond James cut EPR Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on EPR Properties from $40.00 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on EPR Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.94.

EPR Properties Stock Down 0.9 %

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $45.55 on Friday. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $33.92 and a 52-week high of $55.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.01.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.98%.

About EPR Properties

(Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.