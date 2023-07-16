Lindbrook Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Gartner by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Gartner by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Gartner by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT stock opened at $362.67 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $237.65 and a 1-year high of $364.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $339.92 and its 200 day moving average is $330.44. The company has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a return on equity of 772.55% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.80, for a total value of $148,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,170,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.80, for a total value of $148,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,170,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.29, for a total value of $324,546.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,717.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,115 shares of company stock valued at $7,815,611 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $359.13.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

