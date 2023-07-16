Lindbrook Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Equifax by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Equifax by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Equifax by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its position in Equifax by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 5,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Equifax by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equifax news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $1,458,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,056,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,180 shares of company stock worth $6,059,630. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Price Performance

NYSE EFX opened at $236.52 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.98 and a 12 month high of $238.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.69, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $219.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $204.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.20.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Stories

