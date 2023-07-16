Lindbrook Capital LLC Grows Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at about $803,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after buying an additional 14,938 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,982,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MKC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.7 %

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $3,592,338.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,365,301.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $85.77 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $70.60 and a one year high of $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.58.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 60.23%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Stories

