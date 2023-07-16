Lindbrook Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 55.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $327,964,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $99,730,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in CarMax by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,400,000 after purchasing an additional 805,438 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 562.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 887,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,034,000 after purchasing an additional 753,500 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in CarMax by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,292,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,453,000 after purchasing an additional 703,221 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

In other CarMax news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at $766,246. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 170,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $14,090,240.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at $14,629,752.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,246. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 297,210 shares of company stock worth $24,711,927. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CarMax Stock Performance

CarMax stock opened at $83.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.72. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $106.24.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on KMX shares. Stephens cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $76.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $64.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

