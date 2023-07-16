Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $27,000 Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 71.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 107.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NYCB shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.12.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %

NYCB opened at $11.55 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $11.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 666.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.85%.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.