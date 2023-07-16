Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $29,000 Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 356.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,497 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,308,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,090 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,929,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,464 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 289.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 21,507,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,267,000 after acquiring an additional 15,989,152 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,703,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,333,000 after acquiring an additional 193,711 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,817,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LUMN shares. Raymond James raised Lumen Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.11.

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.13. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.87%. The business’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

