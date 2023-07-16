Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $32,000 Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 376.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 919 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 979.3% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 163,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after buying an additional 148,605 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 34,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 158,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CATY opened at $33.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.15. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $27.24 and a one year high of $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.37.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $299.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.73 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 26.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard Sun purchased 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $213,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Articles

