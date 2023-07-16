Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $33,000 Stock Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 186.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DXC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,385,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,470,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,477,000 after purchasing an additional 927,480 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 328.0% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,093,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,988,000 after purchasing an additional 838,290 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 993.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 682,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,697,000 after purchasing an additional 620,408 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,310,000 after purchasing an additional 600,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of DXC stock opened at $27.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.20. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $31.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet cut DXC Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

DXC Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.