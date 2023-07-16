Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $39,000 Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Lindbrook Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 75.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,152 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKR. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Baker Hughes news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $95,626.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on BKR. UBS Group raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.95.

Shares of BKR opened at $34.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -312.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $34.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.92.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -690.91%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

