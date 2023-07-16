Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $4.59 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.14.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $3,939,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,264,489.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 864,122 shares of company stock worth $29,751,580 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $125.70 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $129.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.68 and its 200-day moving average is $106.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

