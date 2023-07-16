Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $41,000 Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Lindbrook Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,477,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,625,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,243,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172,058 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,585,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,359 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,577,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,438,000 after purchasing an additional 295,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,453,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,384,000 after purchasing an additional 133,890 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 1.6 %

FITB stock opened at $26.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.42.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Evan Bayh bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,234. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FITB has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.27.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

