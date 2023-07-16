Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $42,000 Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 905.0% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 92.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $147.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.96. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $175.68.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $109.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.93.

In other news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $213,117.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

