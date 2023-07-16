Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $52,000 Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BCE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of BCE by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,107,000 after buying an additional 4,661,300 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BCE in the 4th quarter valued at $117,492,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in BCE by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,196,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,737,000 after purchasing an additional 548,862 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BCE by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,312,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,849,000 after purchasing an additional 504,219 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in BCE by 225.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 620,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,249,000 after purchasing an additional 429,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCE has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.72.

BCE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $44.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.75. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.88 and a 1-year high of $51.11. The stock has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.60.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 10.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.714 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 137.09%.

BCE Profile

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Further Reading

