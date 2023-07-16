Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $56,000 Position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:DTEC)

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:DTEC – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTEC. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217 shares during the period.

Shares of DTEC opened at $40.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.18 and a 200-day moving average of $36.77. ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF has a one year low of $29.94 and a one year high of $40.55. The company has a market cap of $126.08 million, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.15.

The ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (DTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Disruptive Technologies index. The fund tracks an index of 100 global companies that are involved in disruptive technologies across 10 themes. DTEC was launched on Dec 29, 2017 and is managed by ALPS.

