Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $57,000 Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 59.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 689.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

NYSE HP opened at $37.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.87. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $54.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.67.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.21. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $769.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.49 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HP. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.91.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Stories

