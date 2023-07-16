Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 75.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Amundi increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 276.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,063,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth $88,864,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,938.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,209,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,067 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth $71,334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN stock opened at $52.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.60. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.11 and a 1 year high of $88.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSN. StockNews.com lowered Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Johanna Soderstrom purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.22 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,729.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Johanna Soderstrom purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.22 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,729.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara purchased 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 115,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,658,576.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 37,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,118 over the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

