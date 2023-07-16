Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 56.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Peterson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Globe Life by 163.3% in the first quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in Globe Life by 1.0% in the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 103,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Globe Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Globe Life by 452.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 47,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 39,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Globe Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globe Life Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $109.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.23 and a 52-week high of $123.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.56.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.71.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, Director Cheryl Alston sold 16,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total transaction of $1,816,147.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,756.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

