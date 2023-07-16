Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 2,192.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 25.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 17.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 45.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 26.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on TAP shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $67.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of -56.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $46.69 and a twelve month high of $68.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.29.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently -137.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molson Coors Beverage

In other news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $111,540.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,300.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.