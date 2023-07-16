Lindbrook Capital LLC Invests $58,000 in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $8,578,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter valued at about $1,313,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,458,000. 57.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BAM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.57.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $33.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.22. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

