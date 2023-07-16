Lindbrook Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,384 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in América Móvil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in América Móvil during the second quarter worth $28,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in América Móvil during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in América Móvil during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in América Móvil by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMX opened at $21.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.07. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $23.07.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. América Móvil had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. On average, analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.3605 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. América Móvil’s payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

A number of research firms have commented on AMX. HSBC cut América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Scotiabank cut América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. New Street Research upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup cut América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on América Móvil in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

