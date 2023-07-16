Lindbrook Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tredje AP fonden grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 41,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 16,302 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 441.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

NYSE:EMN opened at $86.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.70. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $69.91 and a twelve month high of $102.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.41. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.23%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.