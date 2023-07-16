Lindbrook Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 67.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 237,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,831,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 43,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 247,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,445,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 7,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

PEG stock opened at $63.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $69.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company’s revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $262,625.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,723,261.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 price target on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.14.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also

