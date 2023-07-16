Lindbrook Capital LLC Makes New $29,000 Investment in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEOG. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the first quarter worth $105,542,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the first quarter worth $49,727,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the first quarter worth $49,680,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the first quarter worth $11,181,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Neogen by 80.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 924,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,524,000 after buying an additional 412,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

NEOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Neogen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Neogen from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Neogen in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ NEOG opened at $22.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.56. Neogen Co. has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $23.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 568.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

