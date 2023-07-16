Lindbrook Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Defiance Quantum ETF (NYSEARCA:QTUM)

Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Defiance Quantum ETF (NYSEARCA:QTUM – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Defiance Quantum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,959,000.

Defiance Quantum ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA QTUM opened at $51.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.15. Defiance Quantum ETF has a 52 week low of $33.70 and a 52 week high of $52.55.

Defiance Quantum ETF Profile

The Defiance Quantum ETF (QTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an adjusted-equal-weighted index of companies involved in the research and development of quantum computers. QTUM was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by Defiance.

