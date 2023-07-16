Lindbrook Capital LLC Makes New Investment in MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKU)

Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN Price Performance

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $34.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.69.

