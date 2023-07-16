Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 1,052 Shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Free Report) by 353.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,350 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in First Mid Bancshares were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FMBH. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 1,315.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 152,397 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 255,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after acquiring an additional 146,704 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 933,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,938,000 after acquiring an additional 77,601 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,265,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,445,000 after acquiring an additional 33,441 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 465,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,946,000 after acquiring an additional 29,888 shares during the period. 36.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FMBH has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

First Mid Bancshares Stock Performance

FMBH opened at $26.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.69. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The company has a market cap of $541.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.83.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $65.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.80 million. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 12.29%. On average, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Mid Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Clay M. Dean purchased 1,000 shares of First Mid Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.22 per share, for a total transaction of $25,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at $261,758.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Mid Bancshares Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

