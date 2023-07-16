Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 299 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 63.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 17,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Price Performance

SYY stock opened at $73.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $69.22 and a 12-month high of $88.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.33.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 66.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.91.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

