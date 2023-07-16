Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 303 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 561.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

Shares of RHP stock opened at $93.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.63 and a twelve month high of $98.60. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.43.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.60.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and leading entertainment experiences. RHP's core holdings, Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, are five of the top ten largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

