Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 1,690.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 358 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 11,085.4% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 357,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,150,000 after buying an additional 354,733 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in BOK Financial by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,711,000 after acquiring an additional 332,904 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,754,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in BOK Financial by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 587,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,975,000 after acquiring an additional 252,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in BOK Financial by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 145,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,109,000 after acquiring an additional 102,765 shares in the last quarter. 36.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BOK Financial

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,650 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $225,806.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,751,309.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brad A. Vincent purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.11 per share, with a total value of $77,110.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,513.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $225,806.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,751,309.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,920 shares of company stock worth $388,160. Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BOK Financial Stock Down 1.8 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on BOK Financial from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on BOK Financial from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $86.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.21. BOK Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $71.36 and a twelve month high of $110.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.20.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. BOK Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $522.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. BOK Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.43%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

