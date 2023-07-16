Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 87.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $680,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 532,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,408,000 after buying an additional 77,375 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Hess by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in Hess by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 78,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,350,000 after buying an additional 10,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Hess from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Hess from $168.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Hess from $170.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.82.

Hess Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of HES stock opened at $135.26 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $94.00 and a 1 year high of $160.52. The stock has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.91 and its 200-day moving average is $138.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 18.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $166,710,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

