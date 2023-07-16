Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 58.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RBLX. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. 64.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.35.

In other Roblox news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 14,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $653,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 815,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,686,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $316,025.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,888,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,975,749.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 14,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $653,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 815,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,686,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 855,993 shares of company stock valued at $34,162,303 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBLX opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.11. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $25.32 and a 52 week high of $53.88. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Roblox had a negative net margin of 44.06% and a negative return on equity of 270.57%. The company had revenue of $773.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.74 million. Research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

