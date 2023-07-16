Lindbrook Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 58.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,399 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $24.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $44.66.

Insider Activity

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $629.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.55 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 285.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,356. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,356. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 15,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $411,354.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,591.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,464 shares of company stock valued at $509,950 in the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

Teladoc Health Profile

(Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Featured Stories

