Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 220 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 506 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 111.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 504.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter worth $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in CoStar Group by 32.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $2,785,933.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,280,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CoStar Group news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total value of $2,785,933.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,280,535.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $1,990,375.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 346,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,934,965.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,474 shares of company stock worth $15,103,488. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CSGP opened at $89.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.52 and a 200-day moving average of $76.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.21 and a quick ratio of 13.21. The company has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a PE ratio of 98.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.90. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $58.37 and a one year high of $92.36.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $584.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.36 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 6.73%. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSGP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.92.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

