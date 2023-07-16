Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 54 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 630.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 48,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 124,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,955,000 after purchasing an additional 33,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total transaction of $190,114.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,870.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total transaction of $190,114.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,870.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total value of $1,481,802.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,332 shares in the company, valued at $5,902,303.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,299 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,442. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.3 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.00.

ALNY opened at $197.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 0.48. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.46 and a 12 month high of $242.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.84.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $319.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.53 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,287.80% and a negative net margin of 93.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.00) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.52 EPS for the current year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.