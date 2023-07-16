Lindbrook Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 531,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its position in Chevron by 6.3% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in Chevron by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 17,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $153.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $290.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $136.43 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.83 and a 200 day moving average of $163.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.63.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

