Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 4,352 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 39.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,364 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,950 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $19,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,991 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $9,226,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

PXD opened at $208.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $274.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $3.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 17.72%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $319.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $273.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.33.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

