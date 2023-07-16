Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 48,180 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 83.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 105,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,180 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYF opened at $34.90 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.25.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.20%.

SYF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

